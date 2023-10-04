Residents question what's next as Covid starts resurgence in parts of Massachusetts

Residents question what's next as Covid starts resurgence in parts of Mass.

WALTHAM - With a resurgence of COVID clusters across Massachusetts, neighbors are questioning what's to come with mixed responses.

"If it's coming back strong, I will be masked," said Newton resident Judy Alton.

"I personally don't want to wear one again," said Newton resident Kerri James.

Grocery stores, schools, and hospitals implemented strong mask mandates and COVID protocols but will they again?

"I've seen more people masked here," said Alton

"I'm not going to go into an establishment that's going to force me to wear a mask," said James, who was pregnant during COVID and worries about her young son. "My son actually has autism. If schools shut down again, my son will have a major regression."

James' neighbor Alton works inside of a local school and is concerned about her young students too.

"We've definitely had more COVID where I work. I agree with masking up, masks to protect other people more than you," said Alton.

It's not just young people potentially at risk. We spoke directly to a current COVID positive patient concerned for his future if numbers continue to rise.

"I work in an environment where there are a lot of COVID positive people," said John Ellis, who was scheduled to receive a booster last week but was advised against it because he had a cancerous tumor removed from his bladder. Ellis was forced to reschedule a round of chemo because of his positive test, something he said could have been avoided.

"If numbers are on the rise, I think it's everyone's responsibility to, at the very least, wear a mask. It doesn't take much to be a hero sometimes," said Ellis.

WBZ TV did reach out to the grocery stores where we visited today. We did not immediately hear back.