I'm over 65. When should I get my next COVID booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

I'm over 65. When should I get my next COVID booster?

Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions.

Alice writes, "I heard the CDC is recommending another COVID booster for those of us over 65. My husband and I are both immunocompromised and just had COVID for the first time in January. When should we get another shot?"

Wednesday, the CDC recommended an additional dose of the updated COVID booster for adults 65 and older at least four months after their first updated booster. Many of us received that back in the fall and the concern is that immunity has waned since then, and an additional dose can protect seniors from severe complications of COVID.

If you've recently had COVID, you can generally wait three months before getting an additional booster because you probably have lots of circulating antibodies right now, and it's unlikely that you'll get re-infected within that time frame. As an aside, people who are immunocompromised have already been eligible for an additional booster.

