Neighbors complain of overwhelming "donut smell" coming from Dunkin' supplier in Massachusetts

Some Haverhill, Massachusetts residents want to know what can be done about the overpowering scent of Dunkin' donuts in the air.

At a Dec. 16 city council meeting, one resident complained that there is a sickeningly sweet smell coming from a manufacturing plant on Creek Brook Drive.

Sean Wilson says anyone walking in the area is "overwhelmed" by the "donut smell."

"My house smells like donuts all the time, all the time for the last two months," Wilson said. "It's distracting and it's heavy."

The factory owned by Cafua Management Company is the largest bakery for Dunkin' in the U.S. The 93,500-square-foot facility was just built this year and is serving more than 200 Dunkin' shops run by Cafua, The Boston Business Journal reported.

JT Couch, who represents the company, came before the city council to seek permits for storing thousands of gallons of shortening oil and diesel fuel in above-ground tanks.

As for the smell?

"We make one million donuts a day," he said, adding that the facility has brand new equipment, is regularly cleaned and meets all regulatory standards.

But Haverhill City Councilor Shaun Toohey said he's also been contacted by a constituent who reported a "carnival smell" that resembles fried dough. He said some are concerned about the air quality surrounding the plant.

Councilors decided to ask health inspectors to take a look at the plant and they will revisit the issue at a January meeting.

WBZ-TV reached out to Dunkin and Cafua for further comment.