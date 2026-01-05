First child flu death of season reported in Massachusetts

A child has died from the flu in Massachusetts for the first time this season, according to data from the Department of Public Health.

The pediatric death was reported to have happened between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27. A department spokesperson said they could not release the child's age or any other information about the death.

In total, there have been 30 deaths from the flu this season. The previous season saw 470 flu deaths - the highest number reported since at least 2018.

There were 10 pediatric flu deaths in the 2024-2025 season, the department said.

Flu activity is now "very high" in the state for the first time this season. Nine percent of all hospitalizations in the state are associated with the flu, compared to 5% the previous week.

The uptick in hospitalizations comes as doctors are concerned about flu and COVID vaccination rates in the state.

Dr. Larry Madoff with the Department of Public Health told WBZ-TV last week that vaccination numbers are "alarmingly low." Just 1 out of every 9 Massachusetts residents has been vaccinated against COVID this season, and 1 in 3 are vaccinated against the flu.

"Massachusetts usually does pretty well in terms of flu vaccination, but we're not this year," Madoff said. "We're really lagging."

Health officials in the city of Boston warned in late December that it was seeing a 114% increase in flu cases. The biggest jump in cases was reported among children.

Boston is holding free flu and COVID vaccine clinics for children 6 months and older in January. Click here for more information.