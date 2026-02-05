Kowloon plans to open tiki bar on Revere Beach

The Kowloon is coming to Revere Beach.

The iconic Asian restaurant in Saugus, Massachusetts confirms it is planning to open a tiki bar on the North Shore.

Kowloon Tiki on the Beach

"Yes, it is true. The Kowloon is opening on Revere Beach this spring in a new Kowloon Tiki On The Beach brand," a spokesperson for the restaurant told WBZ-TV.

According to a legal notice, the bar would have capacity for 115 inside and 60 outside at 21 Revere Beach Blvd. It plans to stay open until 2 a.m. with music and dancing. An alcohol licensing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.

"We have been in active discussions with Kowloon about their plans and are excited to welcome them to America's First Public Beach," Revere planning chief Tom Skwierawski said.

The future of the Kowloon

The Kowloon has been a landmark on Route 1 for 75 years, but big changes are in store.

Plans revealed last fall call for the distinctive eatery to be torn down and replaced by two six-story mixed use buildings. They would house nearly 200 apartments, with a spot for a smaller version of the Kowloon on the ground floor.

"We've been going at 100 miles per hour all our lives, and now it's time to slow down somewhat," owner Stan Wong said at the time.

It's not clear yet when the original Kowloon will be demolished. In 2024, the Kowloon partnered with New Hampshire casino The Brook to open a sister location.