Are my expired COVID test kits still usable?

BOSTON - With the rise in COVID cases in the community, many people are pulling out the rapid home tests they bought months ago. But how do you know if they still work?

The first thing to do is check the expiration date on the box. If the expiration date hasn't come and gone, you're good to go. But many test kits out there are past their expiration date.

The good news is the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the expiration dates for a number of different brands, lengthening their shelf lives to up to two years. That's because some manufacturers have tested their kids for accuracy beyond their original expiration dates and have shared that information with the FDA.

To check whether a test kit is still usable, click here.