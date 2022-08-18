It was a surprising sight for beachgoers on Nantucket.

A family using model rockets accidentally sparked a two-acre fire in Topsfield.

Workers at the Stone Zoo had to get creative to cool off Seymour the jaguar.

Another campground in New Hampshire's White Mountains is being shut down because of bears.

The hermit has found a new home in Maine.

The Celtics will honor the late Bill Russell throughout the 2022-23 season, and it will all begin on Opening Night in Boston.

After sharing the practice field twice this week, which devolved into fisticuffs a number of times, the Patriots and the Panthers will look to settle their quarrels in an actual football game on Friday.

With an open roster spot and Hunter Henry dealing with a minor injury at the moment, the Patriots added some tight end depth to the roster on Thursday. New England has reportedly signed Jalen Wydermyer out of Texas A&M.

Deshaun Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Tom Brady's sabbatical from the Buccaneers took an interesting turn on Thursday. The Bucs aren't really sure when the quarterback will return to the team.

MKS custom knives are used by professional chefs and cooking enthusiasts all over the world.

Cruising on this fleet of sailboats promises spectacular scenery, great food, and pure adventure.

Owls Head Transportation Museum is one of Midcoast Maine's top tourist spots.

Loyal Biscuit is known throughout Maine as the go-to health food store for pets.

It's the first Trader Joe's in the country with an employees union.

A glimmer of relief is emerging at the checkout aisle: the return of discounts.

Inflation has tapped out many shoppers who are slowing their spending on furniture.

The Bedford company was founded in 1990.

The closures could include spots in the Boston area.

The United States Supreme Court released decisions in recent weeks that have made national headlines. So what impact do rulings on topics such as guns and abortion have in Massachusetts?

Dover native James Kirchick recently published the book "Secret City: The History of Gay Washington," which looks at the struggles of gay people active in politics and the government.

Trump returned to the 2016 candidate with red-meat rhetoric on issues like crime, immigration and the 2nd Amendment.

Three Democratic candidates are all trying to lay claim to the Healey brand.

With midterms approaching, inflation is politically toxic.

Investigators believe some of his uniform and equipment was stolen from a police supply store.

The I-Team talked to experts who say the T should have been doing maintenance all along.

A rail safety expert told WBZ-TV a federal takeover of the MBTA could be right around the corner.

Under new pressure from state environmental officials, a concrete plant in Millis has a plan to clear the air.

Boston Inspectional Services ordered a work stoppage at the site on Wednesday.

A TikTok video is spreading misinformation about an ingredient used in some tampons and it is causing real alarm among some viewers.

Millions of Americans will be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription later this fall, under a long-awaited rule finalized Tuesday.

Some of Thorley Industries' 4moms products pose asphyxiation risk to babies big enough to crawl under their seats.

There may be less immunity heading into this flu season which could lead to higher rates of infection.

Reducing your salt intake by one gram a day could reduce your risk of heart disease, research finds.

Severe drought now covers 94-percent of Massachusetts, the most since 2002, and it will only get worse.

Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul made some eyebrow-raising comments about his own parks in a call with investors.

If you happen to be up late and have a clear sky with a good view to the north, why not take a look?

The body of a swimmer who had been missing for four days after jumping off the Jaws bridge was found Thursday, a source told WBZ-TV.

Police said a "confused" driver ended up on the upper level inside South Shore Plaza in Braintree Thursday.

The 30-day Orange Line shutdown​ starts Friday night. The MBTA and City of Boston are busy making last-minute preparations.

A Revere woman is suing Boston Harbor Cruises over one of its most popular attractions.

A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted on motor vehicle homicide charges.

Yet another report finds that Massachusetts has the best schools in the country.

During the school year, school meals can count for half of children's daily calories.

Massachusetts is the fifth state to guarantee these meals for the upcoming school year.

Many Boston Public Schools students and teachers rely on the MBTA Orange Line.

The board of education voted Monday to raise MCAS scores required for high school graduation.

Students who were exposed but are asymptomatic can remain in school.

In Worcester, the district has a warehouse with over 20,000 covid test kits and personal protective equipment.

Back-to-school shoppers are changing their spending behaviors with costs on the rise.

