"Very enlightening," Virtual reality headsets allow Massachusetts students to learn new trades

North Shore high school students using virtual reality to try out careers

SALEM – Due to the skyrocketing cost of a college degree, more and more students are looking for vocational education. With that in mind, some students in Massachusetts are using virtual reality to try out different careers.

Students in several North Shore communities will be able to explore different trades this fall thanks to a program run by Mass Hire North Shore Career Center in Salem.

"Just let them know that college isn't for everybody and there are other options out there. Because a lot of kids think it's either college or I don't know," Valarie Milardo of Youth Career Council said.

The software by Transfer-VR runs on the popular Oculus virtual reality gaming headset and controls.

"I personally have one of these headsets at my house so I am a bit familiar with getting that learning curve out of the way," Mason Walsh of Lynn said.

Walsh had some experience in a machine shop, but not specifically with the tools he was learning about.

"The environment in the headset still very much looks like a machine shop," Walsh said. "So being able to put on the headset and then learn from that, how those tools work that I see very day in the shop, that was very enlightening for me."

The software allows students to explore careers in aviation maintenance, automotive repair, hospitality and coming for the first time this fall health care.

"We are designing more curriculum around what we have to offer and to show the kids," Milardo said.

Mass Hire North Shore Career Center is also now offering these career exploration opportunities to adults as well.