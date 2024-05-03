Nick Pivetta sounds off on "terrible" ABS system in minors after his rehab start

BOSTON -- Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta made his first rehab start for the WooSox on Thursday, which was his first appearance in the minor leagues since 2019. His desire to return to the big leagues is two-fold.

Pivetta obviously wants to get back into the Boston rotation after his stellar start to the season. The righty had a 0.82 ERA over his first two starts of the 2024 season, striking out 13 while walking just one over 11 innings. He wants to keep that going when he returns from a flexor strain that sent him to the IL nearly a month ago.

The other reason he wants to get out of the minors? He is no fan of the automatic balls and strikes system (ABS), which is now being used in Triple-A.

"I hate it," Pivetta said bluntly after Thursday's rehab start. "It's terrible and hopefully it never comes to baseball. The challenge system is fine. The strike zone is just weird. It doesn't fit. It doesn't match baseball."

Pivetta walked the first two batters he faced Thursday when he took the bump against Lehigh Valley, surpassing his walk total from his two starts in the big leagues. Back-to-back singles put the Yard Pigs up 2-0, but Pivetta calmed down after giving up a third straight single. He struck out the side to end the first, part of nine straight that he set down in order. Pivetta finished his night with five strikeouts.

But the command issues returned in the fourth inning as Pivetta walked the first two batters, and was then taken out by Worcester manager Chad Tracy. Both of those runners scored, and Pivetta was tagged for four runs off three hits and four walks.

Pivetta wasn't blaming the ABS system for his struggles on Thursday, but adjusting to the system probably didn't help. It had been a while since he had thrown in game action, and after throwing only 36 of his 62 pitches for strikes, Pivetta said he needs to find the zone a lot more in his next outing.

The hope was that next outing would be for the Boston Red Sox, but Pivetta will likely toss another rehab outing for the WooSox before he makes his return to Boston.