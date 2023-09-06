Air conditioning installed in dozens of Boston public schools ahead of hot first day

BOSTON - Students in Boston public schools head back to class on Thursday with some buildings getting air conditioning in the classrooms, though not every student will be cooled off.

"The kids getting really tired, them feeling fatigued because the weather's so hot," said Linda Hang, whose third-grader, Lionel, heads back to school.

"It's hot on the bus," said Lionel.

It's long been a concern and a problem for the schools, a lack of air conditioning, but thanks to the recent investment of some $9 million in federal Covid relief funds, 4,000 window units have been installed in over 70 BPS schools.

"They are old buildings, the idea of centralized air, centralized ventilation, we don't have that, so what we could do we did," said Boston Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper.

They are still doing what they can, like bringing in fans and bottled water to the 14 schools that still don't have air conditioning due to old electrical systems. For them, it's getting the windows open, the fans going and for parents feeling the last gasp of summer, a little dread.

"Basically the commute back and forth, to and from school. Playground activities outdoors for the kids, where there's no air conditioners or anything like that," said parent Wanda Yates.

Boston has decided it will stay on schedule for its Thursday opener as some school districts have opted to dismiss early or cancel school altogether. Elementary school teacher Jackie knows she's not one of the lucky ones to get a classroom cooldown.

"There's no air conditioners, no fans, we need it. Kids are going to be suffering all this week and continuing next week," she said.

Skipper said decisions will be made Thursday morning about whether sports practices or other activities should be curtailed.