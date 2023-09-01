Watch CBS News
"Mommy Wine Culture" concerns rise as new school year begins

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The start of a new school year is stressful, especially for mothers who juggle carpools, sports, meals, homework and schedules. 

It's all leading to a rise in the popularity of "Mommy Wine Culture."

Many mothers find a glass or two an enjoyable way to relax and unwind at the end of a chaotic day. But it has also normalized some unhealthy drinking habits.   

So how harmful is it?

Enjoying a glass of wine a few nights a week is not a big deal for most women. However, when that glass turns into several, most days of the week, it becomes dangerous.

More women are drinking excessively and dying from it.

According to the CDC, almost 18% of women of childbearing age say they binge drink and alcohol impacts women more than men.

Women take longer to metabolize it, which makes them more susceptible to negative health effects like liver and heart disease and breast cancer.

So what should you do if you want to improve your relationship with alcohol? Take a look at how much you drink and why you drink.

Is it occasionally? Are you self medicating? Do you drink socially? Alone? While your kids are in the bathtub?

It's becoming increasingly clear that any amount of alcohol can impact your health, so scaling back even a little would be helpful.

For more tips on how to cut back, click here

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 6:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

