'Mommy Wine Culture' concerns rise as new school year begins

BOSTON - The start of a new school year is stressful, especially for mothers who juggle carpools, sports, meals, homework and schedules.

It's all leading to a rise in the popularity of "Mommy Wine Culture."

Many mothers find a glass or two an enjoyable way to relax and unwind at the end of a chaotic day. But it has also normalized some unhealthy drinking habits.

So how harmful is it?

Enjoying a glass of wine a few nights a week is not a big deal for most women. However, when that glass turns into several, most days of the week, it becomes dangerous.

More women are drinking excessively and dying from it.

According to the CDC, almost 18% of women of childbearing age say they binge drink and alcohol impacts women more than men.

Women take longer to metabolize it, which makes them more susceptible to negative health effects like liver and heart disease and breast cancer.

So what should you do if you want to improve your relationship with alcohol? Take a look at how much you drink and why you drink.

Is it occasionally? Are you self medicating? Do you drink socially? Alone? While your kids are in the bathtub?

It's becoming increasingly clear that any amount of alcohol can impact your health, so scaling back even a little would be helpful.

