Billerica, Massachusetts police officer to be remembered at funeral a week after tragic death

BILLERICA - Funeral services will be held Friday morning for a fallen Massachusetts police officer.

Billerica Police Sgt. Ian Taylor died last Friday, April 26, after he was hit by an excavator while working at a traffic detail on Boston Road. He was 49 years old and would have turned 50 next week. Sgt. Taylor had been with the Billerica Police Department since 2011. Before that, he was a police officer in Lawrence and Wilmington. Taylor, a detective, leaves behind a wife and two children.

Billerica Police Sgt. Ian Taylor Billerica Police

Hundreds of police officers paid their respects at a wake Thursday evening.

Police funeral procession

A funeral procession will start at 10 a.m. Friday at the Cataudella Funeral Home on Route 113 in Methuen and end at St. Patrick Parish on South Broadway in Lawrence.

The procession will briefly pause in front of the Lawrence Police Department, where Sgt. Taylor served for a dozen years before joining the Billerica Police Department.

The funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. There will be a private burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Methuen.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey ordered flags at all state buildings to fly at half staff Friday in honor of Sgt. Taylor.

"Ian's commitment to service was evident not only in his professional accolades, such as the Medal of Commendation from the Watertown Fire Department, but also in his tireless efforts with the Billerica Substance Awareness and Prevention Committee, where he offered hope and assistance to those grappling with substance abuse," his obituary read.