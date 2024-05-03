Massachusetts starts emergency operations plan to work with Steward-owned hospitals

BOSTON - Massachusetts has launched an emergency operations plan in response to the financial problems with the Steward health system that affects several hospitals in the state.

The hospital group owns nine hospitals in Massachusetts and is millions of dollars in debt. Since January, the Department of Public Health has had monitors on the hospitals.

Creating incident command center

The emergency operations plan includes an incident command center, which will allow for more clear communication between the state, health care providers and investors. Gov. Maura Healey's administration said it's designed to make sure patients are getting quality care through any future transitions.

"This is the next step and the responsible step in terms of making sure that we are prepared to do what we need to do when it comes to ensuring that patients have access to care and that the health care market is stable," said Healey, who's been pushing for Texas-based Steward to leave Massachusetts.

Steward's physician network has also since been sold off to Optum Care but the sale needs to be reviewed by the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission.

Steward hospitals in Massachusetts

Steward owns nine hospitals in Massachusetts - Morton Hospital in Taunton, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, Carney Hospital in Dorchester, St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River, Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer and Norwood Hospital. All the hospitals are open and operational.