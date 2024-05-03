Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial jurors will visit Canton home on Day 4 of testimony

DEDHAM – Karen Read's high-profile murder trial resumed Friday morning in Dedham, Massachusetts with witness testimony and a planned jury visit. Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, and leaving him to die outside a Canton home.

You can watch testimony live on CBS News Boston in the video player above.

Canton firefighter-paramedic Katie McLaughlin will continue her testimony when proceedings get back underway Friday morning. She took the stand on Thursday before the judge ended court for the day.

After McLaughlin's testimony, jurors will go to the Canton home where O'Keefe's body was found. They'll return to court for more testimony in the afternoon.

Who is Karen Read?

Read is a 45-year-old Massachusetts woman who was dating O'Keefe at the time of his death in 2022.

She is accused of hitting O'Keefe with her SUV during a snowstorm.

Prosecutors have charged Read with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Read has pleaded not guilty in the case. Her attorneys argue that she is being framed.

Karen Read in court on May 2, 2024. David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool

What has happened so far in the Karen Read murder case?

This has been the first week of testimony. Witnesses began to take the stand after opening statements were presented on Monday.

So far, the prosecution has called two members of O'Keefe's family and several of the first responders who were on scene when O'Keefe's body was found in the snow.

Much of the first responder testimony has focused on what the witnesses heard Read saying at the scene.

Several witnesses, including McLaughlin, testified that they heard Read say "I hit him." Read's defense attorneys have attempted to show during cross-examination that some of the first responders have given inconsistent statements about the morning O'Keefe's body was found.