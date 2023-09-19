2023 MCAS results show Massachusetts students' academic recovery "fully underway" post-pandemic

BOSTON - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) released the results of the 2023 MCAS exams Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System "helps the Commonwealth identify schools and districts that need additional support," and "reports your child's scores in new categories that better show whether your child is meeting expectations in their grade level," according to the state website.

Last year's MCAS scores showed students hadn't recovered from pandemic learning loss.

In a meeting of state education leaders Tuesday, DESE Commissioner Jeff Riley announced he was pleased with the 2023 results.

"Both the 2023 English/Language Arts and Mathematics results indicate that the achievement slide caused by the pandemic appears to have halted and that recovery is fully underway," Riley said.

Riley said in grades three to eight, schools either maintained or increased the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations from 2022.

"We are thrilled by these results," Rob Curtin of DESE said in the meeting.

Still, the results show academic achievement is not where it was pre-pandemic.

"Pandemic learning loss is a national problem, but these results show signs of recovery thanks to the hard work of educators, students, families, and staff," said Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler. "We know there is still much to be done, and we will continue to improve and strengthen our schools until every student can access the supports and resources they need to succeed."

Full scores are available here. For information on district and school accountability, click here.