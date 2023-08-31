Mix 104.1's "Clear the List" initiative helps Brockton teacher fill classroom with school supplies

BROCKTON – Brockton middle school teacher Linda Vinay is overwhelmed by the support she received from complete strangers ahead of the school year.

Amazon packages just keep coming, boxes filled with everything she needs for the school year ahead - and all donated by strangers.

"So in this giant box are binders we have close to 100 binders, Post It notes, wipes and highlighters," said Vinay, going through the supplies that she would normally have to buy on her own.

Vinay teaches at Joseph Plouffe Middle School and many of her students are immigrants and have families who are struggling. Her students often go without basic supplies.

"I realized I had nothing. There is a supply room, and you can go there and get a few things, but I couldn't go in and take whatever I wanted," Vinay said.

This year, Vinay posted a list of her classroom needs with Mix 104.1's Karson and Kennedy for their "Clear the List" event. Within hours, their listeners stepped up.

"So one of the things I asked for was one box of 120 erasers. You know the little square erasers? So, I got nine boxes. One thousand erasers, 3,000 pencils!" she said.

Vinay's list was not only doubled, but nearly tripled. So Vinay is spreading the love to the other teachers in her school.

But beyond the physical items, it's the powerful message this teacher and her students will never forget.

"To come into classroom and know the people in the community believe in me, I think that's key and will touch a lot of the students," Vinay said. "To have Karson and Kennedy elevate the needs of the classroom, the idea that students and teachers work together, but we need the support of the community is very special."

To help with the "Clear the List" event go to www.Mix1041.com. WBZ-TV is partnering with the radio station for the event.