Back-to-school shopping? Here are some ways to save

Back-to-school shopping? Here are some ways to save

Back-to-school shopping? Here are some ways to save

BOSTON - Just as the weather finally cooperates this holiday weekend, it's time to get ready to go back to school!

That means making sure your classroom-bound students have a successful year. And this year, back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend record amounts!

If you have a child in elementary or high school, the National Retail Federation says, on average, you're going to spend $890.07, per household.

If your child is in college, it's a different ballgame entirely. Back-to-college spending has nearly doubled since 2019. Families are expected to spend an average of $1,366.95, per person.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Parents are taking different approaches to getting those items crossed off those back-to-school shopping lists.

"It's kind of a rush, per se, school is coming quicker. The days are coming down quicker. We're trying to rush out to the clothing stores, the supply stores," said Jamal Hope, a father of three told WBZ-TV.

Some families said the back-to-school giveaways, like one hosted by the Salvation Army earlier this month, are definitely needed.

"It's been very helpful, especially for single moms, to have some help. Anything is helpful, for any parents or single moms, as I am. To have the backpacks and coats for the kids," said Lourdes Martinez.

The non-profit teamed up with TD Garden Neighborhood Charities and the city of Boston ultimately giving out more than 3,000 backpacks. Some families shopping for college-aged children opted for stores like Target.

"Buy the kid what the kid needs," said Sandra Campbell.

It was a family affair for Sandra and Chris as they shopped for their daughter Madison, who's headed to Boston College this fall.

"When it's time to pay, you've got to pay, that's all!" Madison's father Chris said with laughter.

The latest data from The National Retail Federation shows that when all is said-and-done, back-to-college spending is expected to hit $94 billion, with most of that spent on clothing and accessories.

"You know, about $300 or more for uniforms alone. That's with pants, sweatpants and everything else," Wanita Jackson said.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

"When we go shopping, it's not like, we're going to go, we're going to get a certain amount of shirts, certain amount of pants, certain amount of shoes," said Annette Taylor.

One of the ways some parents plan to save money is thrifting.

"The outfits they could find here from head-to-toe. You can find shoes, socks, you name it. Pants, tops, you name it. You can find it here. Especially for young children!" said Captain Joseph Swistak of the Salvation Army.

Thrifting can sometimes get a bad rap, but if you're a family that's trying to stay on a budget, Swistak says the amount of money you could save at your community thrift store will have you coming back for more.

"Especially for multi-children families who just have a lot of kids to take care of. Never do we want to think that a mother would be forced to choose whether or not they were going to put food on the table or a nice pair of jeans on their child's body to go to school," Swistak told WBZ.

The Salvation Army in Saugus runs solely on donations from the community.

Electronics are essential this season, too. They've practically become synonymous with the classroom. Consumer retail and strategic shopping expert Bethany Hollars said one way to save big is to shop for refurbished electronics instead.

"So rather than splurging on a brand new laptop or tablet look for a used to refurbished one from a reputable seller, such as Amazon. That's a great place to find some refurbished items like that. Even the manufacturer itself will sometimes offer warranty refurbished items [and] these are usually certified. They include a warranty that protects your purchase just as if you are buying brand new. And it's a great way to have some significant savings right off the top," said Hollars.