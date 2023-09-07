Boston starts new school year with a heat emergency

BOSTON - Just as a heat emergency started in Boston, students went back to school Thursday to begin the new year.

Mayor Michelle Wu declared the emergency through Friday, allowing 15 cooling centers to open in the city.

Wu and Superintendent Mary Skipper visited the school bus yard in Hyde Park before classes started to greet all the drivers.

"It's been really almost an entire year of getting ready for today," the mayor told reporters. "Compared to one year ago, the start of school last year, we are in a really, really solid place."

For the first time since the pandemic, BPS said they have a fully-staffed team of more than 700 bus drivers with more currently in training. There's also 100 more bus monitors this year compared to the start of school last year.

"Everything is looking great," said Skipper. "We have plenty of bus drivers. Every single yard has extra drivers. Monitors are all in full force."

Twenty school buses in the fleet are electric and BPS is applying for a grant to get more.

"Not only is it good for the environment to cut those emissions but it just makes for a much better and healthier experience," said Wu.

At the Mildred Avenue K-8 School in Mattapan, the red carpet was literally rolled out for students heading to the first day of classes.

"Excited about it," said parent Lauren Merrill. "This school is great, Mildred is fantastic, the teachers have always been amazing. So we always look forward to September and starting back in the fall."

Thanks to COVID funding, more than 70 schools now have air conditioning, to make things easier on students and staff on a day when temperatures will be in the high 90s. For the 14 schools still without air conditioning, due to old electrical systems, fans and bottled water were brought in.

"Last night, we made sure there were ample fans in the few schools that don't have AC," said Skipper. "Everybody else does. We have 14 schools that, right now, have the fans. We'll monitor those, lots of water. We're opening the windows early in the morning to get the cold air in."

Skipper said after school activities and sports will go on Thursday afternoon. She said BPS has been in contact with coaches to ensure students can practice safely.