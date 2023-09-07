Free tutoring services help students close pandemic remote learning gap

BOSTON – Math was never Olivia Martin's favorite subject, but remote learning during the pandemic made it even tougher when the Medford tween was in 4th grade.

"It was hard. I felt like I was missing something," she told WBZ-TV.

A recent study by the Center for School and Student Progress found Olivia has plenty of company. Their research showed the average student will need about 4.1 months of additional instruction to catch up in reading and about 4.5 months to make up the learning gap in math.

"I noticed that Olivia had some problems with math, some struggles with reading," her mom, Melissa said. "I reached out to her school, and they really couldn't provide too many resources for me."

Determined to find help, Melissa did some research online and discovered a website called Learn to Be.

"You basically tell them what your child's needs are and they match you with a tutor," she said.

The non-profit site provides tutoring services to children all over the country, free of charge for qualifying families.

"I thought it was just amazing because tutoring can be very costly. It can cost anywhere from $50-$150 an hour. So, finding a resource that was free was wonderful," Melissa said.

Founder Neeraj Kapoor said the Learn to Be tutors are volunteers and many are young people who connect well with students.

"There's no magic in learning, you just have to trust someone," he said. "I think it's just two people sitting down and figuring stuff out together."

That's exactly what Olivia does with Britt, her tutor of three years.

"I always feel confident about myself," Olivia said, describing how she feels after her weekly meetings with Britt. "Whether it's an exam the next day or a regular day."

That relationship building is also key for Marques Trammel of Boston. He was matched with a mentor through Boston Partners in Education, a free service offered for students in the city.

"She helped me with my reading," he said.

According to Marques' godmother, Carla Ganter, he's made great progress with the mentor.

"She was the best person for him. She had so much patience. She found books that interested him. It's just been a great program," Ganter said.

Both organizations say they have plenty of room to help more students.

"We have so many tutors and not enough students, and I know there is a need," Kapoor said of the Learn to Be program.

Olivia's mother is thrilled with her progress.

"It has helped her tremendously. Her confidence flew through the roof, and I can just tell now that she's more excited to go to school," she said.

For more resources on free tutoring help, visit the Boston Public Library, Somerville Public Library, or Cambridge Public Library websites.