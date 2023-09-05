"ZPass" cards will help Haverhill track students on school buses

"ZPass" cards will help Haverhill track students on school buses

"ZPass" cards will help Haverhill track students on school buses

HAVERHILL – Haverhill Public Schools are using a new way to keep track of students on the bus.

The school district is giving out ID cards for kids to scan while getting on and off the bus each day.

It's called a ZPass and it's part of a system that tracks which students are on buses, as well as the locations of the buses. Students are not tracked when they are not on the bus.

Haverhill school officials said kids will still be allowed on the bus even if they forget their ZPass.

According to information on the district's website, "the system is secure and only approved district staff can view the data."

The pass uses radio frequency to record the location of the bus.