Jayson Tatum updates YouTube page for first time in 11 years with tutorial video on tying shoes

By Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics took care of the Heat in five games, and now they find themselves with a little bit of time to kill. For superstar Jayson Tatum, that extra time has allowed him to get around to updating his YouTube page ... for the first time since he was a freshman in high school.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Tatum uploaded a new video to his channel on Friday, with a how-to video on tying shoes.

"What's up, guys? JT here again with another tutorial video -- 11, 12 some odd years later," Tatum says into the camera. 

Tatum then displayed a bunny ears method to tying his custom sneakers, while adding the option for a double knot.

TIE A SHOE by Jayson Tatum on YouTube

The video is a humorous callback to a very young Tatum teaching the world how to tie a necktie back in the spring of 2013.

TIE A TIE by Jayson Tatum on YouTube

Tatum's YouTube channel now has three videos, with the other old one featuring Tatum explaining why he chose to attend his high school.

What might Tatum teach the world next? Tune in again in 2035 to find out what a 37-year-old Tatum might choose.

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

Michael Hurley is a digital sports producer at wbz.com. He's worked at WBZ for more than 10 years. Previously, he covered Boston sports for NESN.com.

First published on May 3, 2024 / 11:58 AM EDT

