Revere High School debuts 5 new academies on campus to improve student experience

Revere High School debuts new academies in effort to improve experience for students

REVERE – About 7,600 students start their first day of school in Revere Tuesday. At Revere High School, the new school year also means a new era of sorts.

The district is breaking up the high school into five smaller "academies" on campus, including one specifically for multilingual students.

Each of the five academies has its own assistant principal, guidance counselors, and social worker.

The hope is this will enable school officials to build better, more productive, responsible relationships with students by focusing on smaller groups of them.

"Our big plan this year is to really give students the support they need when they need it," Dr. Dianne Kelly, superintendent of Revere Public Schools said. "I think the kids will see a difference when they meet their team and understand, 'OK, these are my go-to adults. Anything that's going on in my life, whether it's school related or home related, I have this group of people that I can go to, and their whole job is dedicated to supporting me.'"

Going into the school year, a teacher shortage remains an issue with 20 teaching positions still open as of Monday. The district is also looking to hire five school psychologists.