11 Days of Giving: Meet the Street Dog Project
CBS News Texas' Nicole Nielsen introduces you to the Street Dog Project, a North Texas nonprofit that helps those among us who can't help themselves.
CBS News Texas' Nicole Nielsen introduces you to the Street Dog Project, a North Texas nonprofit that helps those among us who can't help themselves.
It's the season of giving, and CBS News Texas is partnering with Tom Thumb-Albertsons to highlight 11 nonprofits that give back to their communities year-round.
Our annual campaign celebrating local North Texas non-profits officially kicks off Sunday with My Possibilities.
There is no information about where the bomb came from.
The NFL will play a regular-season game in Brazil in 2024.
Police are investigating after multiple men were shot in Dallas Wednesday evening.
The current statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. The last time fuel was priced this low was on March 11, 2021.
Workers 65 and older are more satisfied with their jobs than younger workers, Pew Research Center finds.
The surrenders have happened at least three times, involving a total of seven children, at stations on the south side of the city.
There is no information about where the bomb came from.
The NFL will play a regular-season game in Brazil in 2024.
Police are investigating after multiple men were shot in Dallas Wednesday evening.
The current statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. The last time fuel was priced this low was on March 11, 2021.
Santiago Ramirez, 26, of Dallas faces up to 30 years in prison on multiple gun trafficking charges.
Every year, more than 3 million Americans are rushed to a hospital by an ambulance. For many, this unexpected ride can cost hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, out of pocket.
Nearly 20 months has passed since a North Texas girl disappeared from a Mavericks game, only to be found days later with sex traffickers.
The popularity of solar panels is exploding. But with popularity comes the potential for abuse.
When the statements arrived with a red-outlined "Pay This Amount" listed on a payment coupon, Tarrant County homeowners couldn't make sense of what appeared to be a bill.
CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink speaks with Zach Wheeler from the North Central Texas Council of Governments about his organization's aims for the future of mass transit in the region.
"Those 2 million people who are on the list are on there for a reason," one national security official said. But those who believe they were wrongfully added struggle to clear their names.
The bill does not include language blocking the Pentagon's abortion travel policy or restricting gender-affirming health care for transgender service members and dependents.
The Supreme Court said it will take up the Biden administration's bid to maintain access to mifepristone.
In September, more than a year after he was imprisoned, the State Department determined that Ryan Corbett had been wrongfully detained by the Taliban.
For customers of SmileDirectClub, they were greeted with a message that they had shut down when logging on to its website.
To prepare for Cyber Monday, the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Grapevine hired an additional 800 employees to handle the influx of packages coming in and out of the facility.
The days of chaotic lines, doorbuster sales, and the mad rush for discounts inside stores seem to be fading as more people shop online.
Thanksgiving is just around the corner! If you're hosting dinner this year, get ready for a rise in prices.
At one of the largest Amazon delivery hubs, associates and drivers are hitting the ground bright and early for Amazon Prime Day.
When people hear the word "diabetes," they often associate it with obesity and poor eating habits. But there's a less common form of diabetes that affects nearly two million Americans.
Sickle cell disease affects approximately 100,000 people in the U.S., predominantly people of color.
Casual dining chain faces another wrongful death suit related to its Charged Lemonade after cardiac arrest of Florida man.
Recalled Burn Boot Camp snacks were sold at locations run by gym franchises throughout the U.S.
A highly-mutated descendant called JN.1 could be to blame.
The company said the club will be "revitalized" and undergo "extensive renovations" before reopening in late 2024.
For customers of SmileDirectClub, they were greeted with a message that they had shut down when logging on to its website.
The days of chaotic lines, doorbuster sales, and the mad rush for discounts inside stores seem to be fading as more people shop online.
The federal government may be preparing to penalize Southwest Airlines for thousands of flight cancellations that affected more than 2 million travelers last December.
American Airlines is reporting a $545 million loss for the third quarter due to higher labor costs.
The NFL will play a regular-season game in Brazil in 2024.
Luka Doncic had 33 points and 17 assists, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-high 32 and the Dallas Mavericks beat Los Angeles 127-125.
"I have tears going down my eyes whenever I give a bear to a kid because I'm fighting a disease and I know they are, too," Mark Shenefield said.
It may be cold but these Cowboys fans say their team pride is keeping them toasty.
Prescott was 24 of 39 for 271 yards, and the Cowboys limited Hurts to 197 yards passing and 30 rushing.
Andre Braugher, known for roles in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Men of a Certain Age," has died at the age of 61.
The Golden Globe nominations mark the official kickoff to Hollywood's 2024 awards season, and the announcement of the full list was livestreamed here.
Ryan O'Neal, the Oscar-nominated star of films including "Love Story" and "Paper Moon," has died at 82.
A star-studded lineup of hip hop legends and GRAMMY-winning artists will grace the stage at this special tribute concert, airing Sunday, Dec. 10 (8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.
A woman has accused Sean "Diddy" Combs and two other men of gang raping her in 2003 when she was 17 years old.
CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink speaks with Zach Wheeler from the North Central Texas Council of Governments about his organization's aims for the future of mass transit in the region.
CBS News Texas' Nicole Nielsen introduces you to the Street Dog Project, a North Texas nonprofit that helps those among us who can't help themselves.
Rain is on the way and it's bringing colder temps with it.
The teen's family says they think the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.
Families that had owned land close to Bryan and College Station have lost it acre by acre, mostly as a result of the actions of two men who used mysterious documents to purchase plots that may have been worth millions of dollars.
Dallas artist Roberto Marquez traveled to the Rafah Crossing in Egypt, the U.S. capital and will attend this weekend's statewide protest in Austin.
On Friday, hundreds of thousands of fans gathered outside and all around Globe Life Field in Arlington to celebrate the Texas Rangers historical World Series win!
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at several Texas Health hospitals were dressed in creative costumes for Halloween.
Is that the smell of cotton candy, beignets and brisket wafting over Fair Park? It sure is, and we are here for it!
No one puts these dolls back in their boxes. Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth are pretty in pink!