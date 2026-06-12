The City of Plano has attracted big names like AT&T, Samsung and the Dallas Stars. What are they doi Plano has been having an impressive business run recently. The city is scoring big with AT&T headquarters moving from Dallas to the city, followed by Samsung moving its US operations from New Jersey to Texas. Now, the Plano City Council has approved major incentives to bring in the Dallas Stars. Eye On Politics reporter Jack Fink sat down with Plano Mayor John Muns to find out what the city is doing right.