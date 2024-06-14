Wyatt Langford homers on first pitch as Rangers beat Red Sox 6-4

Wyatt Langford hit Connelly Early's first pitch over the Green Monster and completely out of Fenway Park, and Kyle Higashioka added a three‑run homer as the Texas Rangers avoided a three‑game sweep with a 6-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night.

Justin Foscue had three hits, and Brandon Nimmo added two doubles and two RBIs for Texas, which finished its trip 3-3.

Willson Contreras homered twice and had three hits for Boston, which was seeking its first home sweep of the season.

The ballpark atmosphere was lively, with Scotland's Tartan Army on hand for the club's "Scottish Heritage Celebration Night." Soccer fans in town for the World Cup repeatedly broke into chants of "No Scotland, no party!"

Nathan Eovaldi (6-7), who entered 0-3 in his previous four starts, worked seven strong innings. He allowed three runs on six hits and struck out six. Jacob Latz recorded the final four outs for his 11th save.

Early (5-5) had his worst outing of the season, giving up six runs and 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings. Higashioka's homer cleared the Monster as well, pushing the Rangers' lead to 4-0 in the second.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said shortstop Corey Seager, who missed his third straight game, is dealing with a mild concussion from a collision at home plate Thursday with Kansas City catcher Carter Jansen.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP MacKenzie Gore (4–5, 4.18 ERA) starts Monday at home against Minnesota.

Red Sox: LHP Payton Tolle (3–3, 2.70) opens a three‑game series Tuesday at Fenway Park against Toronto.