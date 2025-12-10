Richardson group helps moms during hustle and bustle of the holiday season

Gifts, wrapping paper, holiday bows – it's certainly starting to feel a lot like Christmas in Richardson.

And while that season can bring a lot of joy, for many moms, it can mean even more on their plates than usual.

"It can be a really chaotic time during the holidays. Gift wrapping is just one of those chores that you have to do, and it can be tedious or boring and just feel like another one of those chores," said Kasey Cummings.

So Cummings hosted a gift-wrapping party for the moms who are part of her nonprofit, All Moms.

"Tonight we're having a wrap and chat," said Cummings, "Everyone is bringing their wrapping supplies and gifts and we're going to wrap them together."

All Moms is the group she founded to give moms the space they need to be their best selves.

"We have meetings twice a month that have childcare," said Cummings.

The meetings include a meal and often have a speaker. They can be a godsend for some moms like Jonna Stone.

"It's been so wonderful to have a space where I can go and just be myself with other adults, because I'm usually with my kids all day. I get to be fed and actually eat my breakfast while it's still warm," Stone.

That might not sound like a lot, but it can be a break that moms need more than they know.

"Once I have some time with other moms, just not caring for anyone, just having community, then when I go home to my kids, I have so much more patience and so much more tolerance for dealing with kids. Also, more energy to be playful with them when I have take time for myself," said Stone.

The group also provides full Christmas gifts to families in need, children and parents. That's why they've been selected to receive a $1,000 donation as a part of CBS News Texas' 11 Days of Giving with our partners at Tom Thumb Albertsons.

They're going to use this money to keep growing their communities and helping moms be their best selves.

"If you don't have healthy moms, you don't have healthy kids," said Cummings.

"You can do it on your own, but you can't thrive on your own," said Stone.