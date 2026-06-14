Driver killed after car struck by DART Blue Line train in northeast Dallas, authorities say

A collision between a car and a DART train in northeast Dallas on Sunday left one person dead and two others injured, officials said.

The vehicle-train accident occurred just before 5 p.m. at Royal Lane and Audelia Road, according to the Dallas Police Department.

In a release, DART said a personal vehicle crossed onto the tracks and was struck by a Blue Line train.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead. Their identity has not been confirmed. Two passengers on the train reported minor injuries, according to DART.

DART said train service was suspended between LBJ/Skillman and White Rock. A bus bridge was established to transport passengers between affected stations.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.