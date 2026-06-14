How to watch the Netherlands vs. Japan in the FIFA World Cup

The first of nine FIFA World Cup matches at Dallas Stadium is set to begin at 3 p.m. CT.

The Netherlands and Japan will face off in their first match of the tournament, where they were drawn into Group F along with Sweden and Tunisia.

How to watch the Netherlands vs. Japan

Where: Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, Texas

When: 3 p.m. CT

On TV: FOX and Telemundo (Spanish language)

Streaming: FOX One and Peacock (Spanish language)

Netherlands World Cup outlook

The Dutch Orange reached the semifinals in 2014 before inexplicably failing to qualify in 2018. In 2022 in Qatar, the Dutch rolled through group play while conceding a single goal, then dominated the U.S. in the round of 16 before losing to eventual champion Argentina on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.

But take away penalty shootouts and the Dutch are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at the World Cup. The only nation with a longer such streak is Brazil, which went 13 consecutive matches behind the brilliant play of Pele between 1958 and 1966.

The Dutch are favored to advance out of the group stage, but the team has struggled with injuries; defender Jurrien Timber has already left because of a groin injury and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen is nursing a recent hip injury.

Japan World Cup outlook

Japan is competing at its eighth straight World Cup and aiming to advance beyond the group stage for the third tournament in a row. Japan stunned Germany and Spain for two of the biggest upsets at the last World Cup in Qatar.

To get back to the knockout round, Japan must overcome the surprise loss of their their captain. Midfielder Wataru Endo was pulled from the World Cup squad due to a foot injury, and later said he was retiring from the Japanese international team.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said he made the final decision to pull Endo from the roster because the injury would have likely kept the 33-year-old from playing full matches.