North Texas nonprofit 4-Legged Helpers helps keep pets fed and safe: 11 Days of Giving

As the holiday season continues, at CBS News Texas, we are once again proud to honor those making a difference in our community.

As part of CBS News Texas' third annual 11 Days of Giving campaign, supported by Tom Thumb Albertsons, $1,000 is awarded each day to a local nonprofit making a meaningful impact.

Today, we're introduced to 4-Legged Helpers, a non-profit helping local animal shelters keep animals safe, fed, and prevent them from being euthanized all over the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

One of those animals is Bosco.

"He's a big old goofball," said Carlos Renovato.

Bosco is also looking for a home. Renovato is the animal control officer in Wilmer, and he said it's a struggle to provide for the animals he's tasked with caring for.

"Our budget's not enough for the resources; if an emergency comes along, they don't have the ability to go to the vet or the funds to feed them. So, it comes down to euthanizing the dogs," said Renovato.

Luckily, for Renovato and Bosco, they know Heather Marks and Leanne Hayden.

"We donate, we help him with food, toys, treats, things like that, if there's anything he needs, we'll just let him know and make sure he gets it," said Marks.

The two founded 4-Legged Helpers.

"The animals just need help," said Marks.

They estimate it costs around $700 per animal to get them adoption-ready.

"That's a lot, but it's worth it. Because they wouldn't see tomorrow if we didn't step in," said Marks.

That's why 4-Legged Helpers was selected to receive a $1,000 donation. The money will keep goofballs like Bosco happy and healthy.

"We are their voice, and if we weren't here to fight for them, no one would be," said Marks.