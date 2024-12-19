The Taste Project in Fort Worth receives $1,000 donation as part of CBS News Texas 11 Days of Giving

The Taste Project receives $1,000 donation as part of CBS News Texas 11 Days of Giving

The Taste Project receives $1,000 donation as part of CBS News Texas 11 Days of Giving

FORT WORTH — As the season of giving is underway, CBS News Texas has teamed up with Tom Thumb, Albertsons to highlight nonprofits making a difference in their communities year-round, while offering a $1,000 donation. Among them is the Taste Project in Fort Worth. An organization passionate about feeding those in need of a warm meal.

When you walk in the door at the Taste Project, everyone is treated like family.

"This is our current winter menu for lunch," said Jeff Williams, executive director of Taste Project, as he described the offerings. "We break it down into small plates and larger lunch plates."

The concept is simple: a menu with no prices.

Guests pay what they can afford.

The goal is to provide warm meals to those in need while fostering community.

"We are bringing the community together, whether that be the CEO of the business down the street or the homeless person staying at UGM," Williams said. "They all come here, eat the same meals, and break bread together."

About 70% of the people who walk through the Taste Project's doors rely on subsidized meals, a significant increase since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I know whatever I am about to cook or plate is going to someone who really needs it," said Elise Malveau, a chef at the Taste Project.

Since opening on Thanksgiving Day in 2017, the Taste Project has served more than 250,000 meals. With plans to open a second location in Arlington in early 2025, that number is expected to grow.

"Everything is excellent food," said customer Sandi Rozell. "And they're loving—you feel the love when you walk in here. If I have fifty cents, I give. A dollar? I give."

Staff said the $1,000 donation will go right back into the community, helping fill both hearts and bellies in North Texas.

"This is going to help us continue to feed our city," Williams said.