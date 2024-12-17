Nexus Family Recovery Center receives $1,000 donation as part of CBS News Texas 11 Days of Giving

DALLAS — As the season of giving is underway, CBS News Texas has teamed up with Tom Thumb, Albertsons, and the Dallas Cowboys to highlight nonprofits making a difference in their communities year-round, while offering a $1,000 donation. Among them is Nexus Family Recovery Center, a Dallas-based nonprofit passionate about helping women recover from substance use disorders.

"I owe every positive thing in my life to taking those first steps into recovery," said Heather Ormand, CEO of Nexus Family Recovery Center.

Ormand knows firsthand the challenges of addiction. Fourteen years sober, she recalls her motivation to seek recovery.

"I knew that I wanted a family one day, and that was what pushed me to seek sobriety and better myself," she said.

Now, as CEO, Ormand dedicates her life to giving other women the same opportunity for healing and hope.

"I am really blessed to be able to do this job," she said.

But Ormand is not alone. Many Nexus staff members are alumni of the program who have returned to give back.

"This is where I started my life," said Brenda Hewitt, the center's outreach coordinator. "Nexus saved my life."

Nexus Family Recovery Center is one of only seven facilities in Texas that allows women to bring their children with them during treatment. It is also the only organization in the state that provides a fully family-centered approach. On any given day, the center serves about 100 adults and 25 children, all while fundraising to keep its programs running.

"We privately fundraise about 35% of our operating budget," Ormand said.

With the $1,000 donation, Ormand said the donation will have an immediate impact.

"$1,000 can pay for a family to be here for two to three days," she said. "This could be a family's Christmas Eve and Christmas Day here at Nexus. We appreciate it so much."

With continued support, Nexus Family Recovery Center will carry on its mission to help women reclaim their lives from addiction and offer hope for a brighter future.