Duncanville Outreach Ministry receives $1,000 donation to help local families: 11 Days of Giving

It's been a hard year for many North Texans, often filled with more worry than wonder. That's where Duncanville Outreach Ministry comes in.

"You have to cover your rent, you have to cover your food, you have to cover your gas," said Juani Hernandez, executive director of Duncanville Outreach Ministry. "It's been a hard year,"

The nonprofit provides essentials such as clothing, food, rental and utility assistance, and more. It serves as a backbone of support for families struggling to get back on their feet.

"It's really important because if you don't have those services in the community, where else are they going to go?" Hernandez said.

Back in 2022, Duncanville Outreach Ministry served 5,000 families. Since then, demand has tripled, and the organization has already served 15,000 families this year alone.

That's why the nonprofit was chosen to receive a $1,000 donation from Tom Thumb Albertsons as part of the CBS News Texas 11 Days of Giving series.

Since the ministry is completely donation-based, Hernandez says every dollar counts.

"We have so much demand, so donations are critical for us," Hernandez said.

The donation ensures the ministry can continue its mission of providing hope to North Texans.

"I have been doing this for a long time, but it's wonderful that we're able to assist because I've seen kids suffering. If we're not providing these services, then what are we doing?" Hernandez said.