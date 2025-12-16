Dallas organization helps North Texas teens make a '180': 11 Days of Giving

North Texas families are heading into the holiday season with more need than usual, and nonprofits are working to meet that growing demand. As part of CBS News Texas' third annual 11 Days of Giving campaign, supported by Tom Thumb Albertsons, $1,000 is donated each day to a local nonprofit making an impact.

Today's recipient was Youth180, a Dallas-based organization helping kids rebuild their lives by confronting trauma, substance use disorders and mental health struggles.

"The mental health challenges just continue to rise," said Katy Bishop with Youth180.

The outpatient program focuses on identifying the deeper issues that may lead young people toward substance use disorders. The organization relies on a holistic, family-centered model designed to remove obstacles to care.

"We eliminate any barriers there are to getting help or treatment," Bishop said.

All services are free, and counselors work closely with families to make sure support extends beyond scheduled sessions. Youth180 also partners with groups across the region, including the Dallas Housing Authority.

One of those collaborations includes an annual board game drive, a simple idea that gives kids a chance to connect and feel valued during what can be an isolating season.

"It doesn't even matter what game they get, but it's the smile that lights up their faces when they open it, that's like...wow. This is really neat, really a blessing," said Vincent Carter with the Dallas Housing Authority.

For many, receiving a board game is an opportunity to take a break from the weight of recovery.

"It gives them a chance to not think about what else is going on in life or recovery," Bishop said.

This year's $1,000 donation will help Youth180 expand that impact. Bishop said community support makes a real difference.

"We are going to be able to meet, and even exceed our goal," Bishop said.