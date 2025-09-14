Photos: Red Bull Flugtag Airshow returns to North Texas

Ulysses Romero The Red Bull Flugtag Airshow returned to Las Colinas on Saturday after a 12-year hiatus. Teams are tasked with constructing a flying machine and putting it to the test. It's estimated that around 25,000 people attended the event.

