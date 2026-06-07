Teens from across the world come together for the largest student-run film festival in the U.S.

Creative minds are coming together in North Texas. The largest student-run film festival in the United States is underway this weekend in North Dallas. The Pegasus Film Festival is open to filmmakers under 19 years old from across the globe.

Students are honing their craft for the three-day festival at the Angelika Film Center in the heart of Mockingbird Station. Young people submitted more than 100 entries this year from countries like Malaysia, Greece, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

They get to network with each other, and 16 North Texas teens have leadership roles in everything from photography and editing to marketing and social media.

"It just gives students a chance, no matter where they are in their filmmaking journey, to get inspired and learn from people who are in the industry. I know as a student, sometimes you see the films, and you might get intimidated. Like, 'how do I end up there?' I think having people that bridges the gap is exciting," Vishwajit Yogaraj said.

Films must be between 30 seconds and eight minutes long. Those participating hope it launches their future careers.

"It definitely makes you feel more confident in what you're doing in film, and I think that's especially true with all of my mentors and people that have helped us here at Pegasus Festival," Mia Najar said. "I think it's really inspiring. It makes you want to jumpstart your career."

The non-profit is already fundraising for next year's festival. Click here for more information.