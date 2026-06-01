Company called 811 before work that led to natural gas leak, deadly Dallas apartment explosion

Before striking a pipeline, causing a natural gas leak and subsequent explosion, an engineering firm did follow proper protocol to begin work at a Dallas apartment complex.

Public records show ECS Limited, out of Carrollton, notified Texas811 that it planned to bore through concrete at the apartment building located in the 400 block of East 9th Street to drill for a soil sample. The company filed a ticket a week before work began, requesting that gas lines be properly marked.

Under state law, companies have to notify 811 at least two business days before digging begins on any project.

Online records also show that last Thursday at 12:57 p.m., ECS reported that contractor Barba Drilling had "nicked" a gas line during digging work and that gas was leaking, but that "previous markings" were visible.

The I-Team has learned that at the time, the apartment was for sale and in escrow. The potential buyer planned to convert it into new low-income housing.

Three people died and five others were injured in Thursday's explosion. The National Transportation Safety Board is now leading an investigation into the incident. No official cause has been declared.

Data shows gas leaks remain problem in North Texas

While Thursday's incident may feel rare, last year alone, Dallas recorded 924 major gas leaks classified as Grade 1, the most severe level. Nearly half were caused by third-party contractors digging into the ground.

"Far and away, third-party strikes are the biggest hazard," said Abe Scarr, energy and utilities program director for the Public Interest Research Group. "The question is, why aren't utilities doing more to limit them?"

Scarr said that while these accidents are unintentional, they are not unavoidable.

An April I-Team investigation found that since 2019, the rate of hazardous leaks per mile of main pipeline in Atmos' Mid‑Tex division has increased. At the time, Atmos said the rise reflects better leak detection and faster repairs, not worsening conditions.