Denton Freedom House food pantry receives $1,000 donation from 11 Days of Giving

There's no doubt this year has been tough on many in the North Texas community, and now more than ever, our neighbors might need a little extra help.

CBS News Texas wants to be the ones to deliver that extra bit of grace this year, so we're expanding our 11 Days of Giving. Together with Tom Thumb, Albertsons, we're supporting nonprofits through 11 Days of Giving in both November and December.

For this first round, they're donating $1,000 a day to food banks across North Texas.

"Food trucks roll in, and we unload and stock the shelves. Some days we close early because we run out of food, but we try and stretch it as much as we can," said Staci Schmidt, the COO of Denton Freedom House.

Fresh food comes in daily, sometimes hourly, to keep shelves stocked at the Denton Freedom House food pantry.

The need is great, but the desire to help is greater. And it needs to keep up with demand in the tiny food bank.

"Our mission here is to eliminate the fear of hunger. No one should ever have to choose between putting gas in their car and food on the table," said Schmidt.

The operation is more than just food relief for the Denton community.

"We take men and women off the streets, out of prison, people struggling with addiction," said Chad Eskew.

They also run a men's and women's home for people trying to escape substance abuse. People like Eskew.

"In 2015, I came to the Denton Freedom House men's home, and they basically gave me a safe place to come right out of jail, food, clothing, shelter," said Eskew.

Now, Eskew gives back through Freedom House, offering help and understanding from a shared struggle.

"We also have a large population of families who are low-income. They're working, they're working full time, but they need this," said Schmidt.

For their commitment to the community, the Freedom House was chosen this year as a recipient of a $1,000 donation as part of CBS News Texas' 11 Days of Giving, sponsored by our friends at Tom Thumb Albertsons, to help continue their mission and make sure more families are fed.