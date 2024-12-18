NEF Resource Center receives $1,000 donation as part of CBS News Texas 11 Days of Giving

FORT WORTH — As the season of giving is underway, CBS News Texas has teamed up with Tom Thumb, Albertsons to highlight nonprofits making a difference in their communities year-round, while offering a $1,000 donation. Among them is the NEF Resource Store and Library, a place where teachers in Northwest Independent School District are supported with free school supplies.

It's often said that teaching is a labor of love, but it can also be expensive. Many educators find themselves spending their own money or leaning on loved ones to stock their classrooms with necessary supplies. That's why the NEF Resource Store and Library exists—to ease that burden and give back to teachers.

The store, which serves teachers in Northwest ISD, is stocked with everything from backpacks and crayons to scissors and books. And best of all, it's completely free for educators.

"Anything you'd need to be successful in the classroom," said Jennifer Burton, the Executive Director of the NWISD Education Foundation.

Teachers can visit the store once a month and take up to 30 sets of supplies and 30 books. For added convenience, they can even submit online requests and have items delivered directly to their campuses.

"At the foundation, we say, 'See a need, fill a need,'" Burton said. "Whatever that looks like in the classrooms for the teachers, automatically benefits those students."

While the store is a tremendous help for educators and students alike, operating such a resource requires significant funding—this year alone, the program is projected to cost more than $500,000.

Burton says the $1,000 donation will go right back to kids in the classroom.

With donations like these, the NEF Resource Store and Library can continue to ensure teachers have the resources they need, helping students across Tarrant County thrive.