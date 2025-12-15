North Texas nonprofit helps grandparents who step up as parents: 11 Days of Giving

The season of giving is in full swing, and CBS Texas is giving 11 $1,000 donations as a part of the 11 Days of Giving with our partners at Tom Thumb Albertsons.

Care 365, a nonprofit in Waxahachie, was selected because it supports grandparents who must once again take on the role of parent.

The organization is run by Kenyatta Henderson, who has been in family services for more than three decades.

She used to help parents enroll in services to make ends meet and raise their kids. But then she noticed a shift in who was asking for help.

"In the '90s, I saw a shift where we no longer had parents enrolling, we had grandparents enrolling," said Henderson.

That inspired her to found Care 365. They can help provide emergency financial assistance to these dedicated grandparents for things like mortgage payments and utility bills.

"Parents were being incarcerated, parents were on drugs, parents were just leaving their children," she said.

But they also do things to help make the holidays special.

"This time of year, they sign up for toys for their grandchildren. So we're they're vessel to provide them a toy so that their grandchildren can have something to open for Christmas," said Henderson.

And that makes a big difference for grandparents like Maria Barrera.

"It's a huge blessing. It's hard times right now for everybody. It's just going to make a big difference, all in all," said Barrera.

The money donated to the organization from CBS Texas will go towards keeping grandparents in their homes, taking care of their grandkids.

And helping grandmas like Barrera make Christmas special for her grandkids.