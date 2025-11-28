Dallas nonprofit Brother Bill's Helping Hand feeds, supports families in the community

As the holidays approach, many North Texans are feeling the pressure of a difficult year. To help meet that need, the CBS News Texas 11 Days of Giving campaign, in partnership with Tom Thumb Albertsons, is donating $1,000 a day to food banks and pantries across North Texas.

Friday, the donation went to Brother Bill's Helping Hand in Dallas, helping the nonprofit continue to feed and support families across the community.

Brother Bill's is an 80-year-old nonprofit based in West Dallas, providing wraparound services to over 200 ZIP codes, focusing on essentials of life like education and finance.

"We come around our neighbors in everything they need, whether it's food, healthcare, after-school programming, job training…anything our neighbors need…If they're experiencing poverty or experiencing loss, we want to be here for our neighbors," said Wes Keyes, CEO of Brother Bill's.

The need for services has been particularly high this year, following the government shutdown that paused SNAP benefits.

Many families are struggling, and donations like this one provide critical support.

The $1,000 donation will help Brother Bill's continue its mission of ensuring families in North Texas have access to food and resources throughout the holiday season.

"This year through October, we have already served over 3 million meals to our neighbors in need. Last year, we only did 2.7 million through the entire year." Keyes said. "This money will go to make sure North Texans have access to protein and healthy fruits and vegetables."

To learn more about Brother Bill's Helping Hand, click here.