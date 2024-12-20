Minuteman Disaster Response receives $1,000 donation as part of CBS News Texas 11 Days of Giving

NORTH TEXAS – As the season of giving is underway, CBS News Texas has teamed up with Tom Thumb and Albertsons to highlight nonprofits making a difference in their communities year-round, while offering a $1,000 donation. Among them is Minuteman Disaster Response, a nonprofit passionate about helping people in their most desperate moments.

When tragedy strikes, Minuteman Disaster Response is there to help.

"It gives us an opportunity to go serve people," said John LeBeau of Minuteman Disaster Response.

Founded in 2011, the nonprofit is run by highly trained volunteers passionate about aiding recovery efforts after hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and other natural disasters.

"What we do is, we're tracking storms, and as soon as the storm comes, a recon team will go in when it's safe and start assessing the situation," said LeBeau. "We ask, 'How can we best serve?'"

From debris cleanup to first aid and emergency communication, Minuteman Disaster Response focuses on assisting those most in need.

"We look for the people who don't have the money, don't have the financial wherewithal, and need help," said LeBeau.

The organization relies on tools, equipment, and funds to operate effectively. Volunteers use advanced gear, such as sleeping bunks and transport vehicles, to aid in disaster areas.

"The expense of moving this debris is astronomical, and we do all of our work for free," said LeBeau. "Their first question is, 'How much is this going to cost?' It makes me emotional. I tell them, 'No, it's nothing.' And they fall to the ground crying."

LeBeau says the $1,000 donation means they can continue to do their life-changing work.

"This thousand-dollar check will go a long way to help people impacted by disaster," said LeBeau.

With every storm they respond to, Minuteman Disaster Response brings hope and healing to those who need it most.