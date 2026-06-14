World Cup brings thousands of Dutch fans to North Texas for Orange Fan Walk

Thousands of Dutch soccer fans walked through the streets of Arlington on Sunday ahead of the FIFA World Cup match against Japan for the legendary Orange Fanwalk.

Supporters filled the roads in head‑to‑toe orange, marching and dancing behind two famous double‑decker Orange Buses.

"The camaraderie is there, obviously, and it gets more crazier with time, actually. Everyone is nice to each other, and that's that. That's important, and that's also the whole vibe of the World Cup. All the nations joining together, and there's nothing like it," Dorian Acoca said.

Pre‑game party draws thousands

Netherlands soccer fans gathered outside Choctaw Stadium for a pre‑game celebration with live music, a DJ, and entertainment. The Orange Buses then guided the Orange Army to Dallas Stadium for the match against Japan.

"We've done already I think more than a hundred marches. They're really fun. We've been to a game in Kharkov. People were so enthusiastic about the Dutch team and the Dutch people. Everywhere we come, it's really nice," Paul Hershel said.

First fanwalk draws huge turnout

An estimated 6,000 fans clad in orange took to the streets for the first Orange Fanwalk of the FIFA World Cup.

"I'm surprised there's so many of them because it's so far away to Netherlands, and it's not cheap to come here. You must spend your money, but it's cool. It's a great atmosphere," Ben Sepers said.

Fans travel from across the globe

Caroline Dessing and her husband traveled from the Netherlands for the match.

"Obviously, we are the Statues of Liberty. We think liberty is very important to feel the freedom that you can be whatever you want, so that's why we chose this, and of course, we are orange," Dessing said.

Next stop: Houston for Sweden match

Fans and the Orange Buses will head to Houston after Sunday's game, where the Netherlands plays Sweden on June 20.