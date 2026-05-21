Dallas Mavericks win dispute with Dallas Stars over American Airlines Center management

A Texas judge ruled Wednesday in favor of the Dallas Mavericks in their lawsuit against the Dallas Stars, handing over control of the American Airlines Center to the Mavs.

Dallas Sports Group, the company that owns a controlling stake in the Mavs, sued the Stars in Texas Business Court last year, accusing the Stars of blocking needed upgrades to the aging arena and violating their lease agreement.

The Mavericks claimed that they wanted to spend millions of dollars to improve the facilities, but the Stars resisted. The Mavs then sued to kick the Stars out of their partnership.

Judge Bill Whitehill agreed with the Mavericks, issuing a final judgment that hands full control of the AAC to the Mavericks. The Stars have already filed a notice of appeal.

Lawsuit claimed the Stars moved to Frisco

While the American Airlines Center is owned by the city of Dallas, the teams shared ownership of a corporation that has a long-term lease to operate the arena. As part of the lease, both teams are required to maintain their corporate headquarters in the city of Dallas through 2031.

In the lawsuit, the Mavericks argued that the Stars had relocated their headquarters to Frisco.

"More than two decades ago, both teams agreed to play their home games and maintain their corporate headquarters in Dallas through 2031, in exchange for financial support from the city," the lawsuit said. "... After repeated unsuccessful attempts to engage Stars ownership in discussions about AAC operations and improvements, DSG is now turning to the courts to confirm its lease ownership and enable the desired renovations."

The Stars said the team uses the Frisco office in conjunction with its principal office in Downtown Dallas.

A month after the first lawsuit, the Stars filed a countersuit, which claimed the Mavericks' new ownership listed its offices in Las Vegas.

New arenas for both teams

However the current dispute between the Mavericks and Stars finally resolves, the impact has an expiration date. Their lease for the AAC ends in 2031, and both teams are pushing to construct new arenas.

The Mavericks say they want to build their new arena in Dallas. One potential site is the land currently home to Dallas City Hall, which itself is is the subject of controversy. Another possible location is the former site of Valley View Mall in North Dallas.

The Stars are exploring locations outside of Dallas. One contender is the current site of the Shops at Willow Bend in Plano.