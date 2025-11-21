Irving Cares gets $1,000 donation to help North Texas families

As the holidays approach, many North Texas families are feeling the strain of a difficult year. Irving Cares is stepping in to help.

"You cannot lift someone out of poverty and make them self-sufficient. If all you do is fill their plates. You need to give them the ability to fish," said Kyle Taylor, CEO of Irving Cares.

Demand for services continues to grow

Irving Cares has served nearly 30,000 people in the past year, and demand continues to grow. This month alone, the nonprofit has helped nearly 1,100 individuals, including seniors and youth, who were seeking food and support.

High utility bills are pushing families to the edge, and Irving Cares helps cover costs for rent, childcare, and education, in addition to providing food.

"We say 'You're coming to the food pantry a number of times. What's going on? How can we help you? These are the wraparound services we provide,'" Taylor said.

Programs focus on long-term self-sufficiency

Through programs like Invest in Yourself, clients receive one-on-one career coaching, financial literacy support, childcare assistance and guidance on building personal roadmaps to self-sufficiency.

"I remember everybody's story. And they asked how I said, because everybody's story is unique. And I am always grateful that I was able to play a part in helping them get to the next journey," said Mary Shelton, a career coach at Irving Cares.

Donations keep services running strong

Like many nonprofits, Irving Cares relies on donations to continue its work. That's why it was chosen as a recipient of a $1,000 gift through the 11 Days of Giving campaign, sponsored by Tom Thumb Albertsons.

"This thousand-dollar check will help us continue the work we do in the food pantry, one of the keys is making sure we have fresh product, milk, meat, eggs, those things," Taylor said.

Providing hope alongside practical support

For those facing a difficult season, Irving Cares provides not only help but also hope.