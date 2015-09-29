CBS New York talks to experts about our fall foliage forecast

We're fewer than two weeks into fall and people are looking forward to seeing the leaves change color, but will the excessive rainfall we've had lately put a damper on fall fun? CBS New York's Vanessa Murdock spoke with experts to find out what effect it's having on pumpkins, apples and our fall foliage forecast. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3ZG0IG0