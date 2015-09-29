Husband of Bronx day care owner appears in court
He is charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death.
CBS New York takes a deeper dive into the fentanyl crisis in the Bronx.
The DEA estimates they seized about 1 million lethal doses of fentanyl worth about $1.5 million in a recent drug bust in the Bronx.
The death of a baby at a Bronx day care from a suspected fentanyl overdose hit home for moms across New York.
Investigators say they've uncovered yet another drug mill in the Bronx, again involving fentanyl.
The discovery comes after another recent tragedy in which a toddler died and three others were sickened due to exposure to fentanyl at a Bronx day care.
Investigators allege Herrera-Garcia's wife, Grei Mendez, called him before calling 911 as the babies showed signs of an overdose
Felix Herrera-Garcia was picked up Tuesday in Mexico. DEA and Mexican authorities were involved, sources said.
Inside the compartment, investigators say they found more fentanyl and other drugs, totaling more than five kilos.
The NYPD arrested five people after they say they uncovered a large amount of drugs laced with fentanyl.
Police say they found a kilo of fentanyl and machines used to package drugs in a day care's closet last week.
Prosecutors said Michael DeAngelo was speeding and high on fentanyl and cocaine when he crashed into two cars last August, killing a 60-year-old man and three children.
Grei Mendez and Carlisto Acevedo Brito, two people arrested in the death of toddler Nicholas Dominici at a New York City day care facility, are now facing federal charges.
Police are looking for the Divino Nino Day Care owner's husband after arresting his wife and cousin over the weekend in connection to 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici's death.
A Yale University professor found fentanyl deaths in kids under 5 jumped 590% from 2018 to 2021.
First responders said children showed symptoms of opioid exposure and police found a kilo press, which is typically used to process large quantities of drugs.
Prosecutors claim their nine-month investigation uncovered cocaine, crack and fentanyl, as well as firearms.
Fentanyl test strips are illegal under some states' drug paraphernalia laws that date back to the 1970s. Before the proposal can become law, it needs bipartisan support in Congress.
More than 100,000 people, a record high, died from drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2022, according to the CDC.
Fentanyl impacts every neighborhood across the country, and the consequences can be deadly.
Elvis Presley's famous "Jungle Room" at Graceland inspired a pop-up bar on the Upper West Side called Love Me (Bar)Tender. It will be open on Thursday and Friday only. CBS New York's Dick Brennan reports.
There are worries about the safety of shoppers following the latest incident at Roosevelt Field Mall on Long Island. CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan reports license plate readers and camera monitors are being used by mall security. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3RKZmry
An NYPD officer pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Wednesday morning. He's accused of repeatedly punching a man while responding to a call last December about an emotionally disturbed child in Harlem. CBS New York's Alice Gainer reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3LOWOFj
We're fewer than two weeks into fall and people are looking forward to seeing the leaves change color, but will the excessive rainfall we've had lately put a damper on fall fun? CBS New York's Vanessa Murdock spoke with experts to find out what effect it's having on pumpkins, apples and our fall foliage forecast. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3ZG0IG0
Mayor Ted Green said the city will hold property owner Harrison Management, LLC, accountable. CBS New York's Christine Sloan reports.