4 indicted in one of New York City's largest drug operations, Homeland Security agents say

Bronx parents fed up after fentanyl bust near elementary school

NEW YORK -- Four men have been indicted in what Homeland Security agents call one of the largest drug operations in New York City.

On Thursday, agents raided a home in the Belmont section of the Bronx that was allegedly used to manufacture prescription pills made with fentanyl.

Investigators say they seized four pill press machines, more than 50 pounds of fentanyl and over 200,000 suspected fentanyl pills already packaged and ready to be distributed.

The raid comes after the death of a 1-year-old boy who authorities say died from expsoure to fentanyl stashed at a Bronx day care in September.