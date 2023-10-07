Watch CBS News
Local News

4 indicted in one of New York City's largest drug operations, Homeland Security agents say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bronx parents fed up after fentanyl bust near elementary school
Bronx parents fed up after fentanyl bust near elementary school 02:23

NEW YORK -- Four men have been indicted in what Homeland Security agents call one of the largest drug operations in New York City.

On Thursday, agents raided a home in the Belmont section of the Bronx that was allegedly used to manufacture prescription pills made with fentanyl.

Investigators say they seized four pill press machines, more than 50 pounds of fentanyl and over 200,000 suspected fentanyl pills already packaged and ready to be distributed.

The raid comes after the death of a 1-year-old boy who authorities say died from expsoure to fentanyl stashed at a Bronx day care in September.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 8:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.