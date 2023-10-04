Felix Herrera-Garcia, husband of Bronx day care owner, appears in court in connection to 1-year-old's death

NEW YORK -- Felix Herrera-Garcia, the husband of a Bronx day care owner, appeared in court Wednesday in connection to a 1-year-old child's fentanyl-related death.

Herrera-Garcia was extradited to New York and faced a judge in Lower Manhattan.

He is charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death.

The 34-year-old was arrested in Mexico in September in connection with the suspected fentanyl poisoning on Sept. 15. A 1-year-old boy died and three other children were sickened.

Herrera-Garcia's wife and two other men also face charges.