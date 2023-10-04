Watch CBS News
Local News

Felix Herrera-Garcia, husband of Bronx day care owner, appears in court in connection to 1-year-old's death

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Felix Herrera-Garcia, the husband of a Bronx day care owner, appeared in court Wednesday in connection to a 1-year-old child's fentanyl-related death.

Herrera-Garcia was extradited to New York and faced a judge in Lower Manhattan.

He is charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death.

The 34-year-old was arrested in Mexico in September in connection with the suspected fentanyl poisoning on Sept. 15. A 1-year-old boy died and three other children were sickened.

Read more: Husband of New York City day care owner arrested in child's fentanyl death

Herrera-Garcia's wife and two other men also face charges.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 6:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.