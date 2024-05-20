Watch CBS News
Gilgo Beach investigators back at Rex Heuermann's house on Long Island

Investigators return to Rex Heuermann's home
Investigators return to Rex Heuermann's home 01:51

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. - Investigators returned to suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann's house in Massapequa Park, Long Island Monday morning. 

Video from the scene shows a mobile command unit and several state police vehicles outside the home. 

Their return comes after authorities spread out across Manorville, and beyond, in April as part of an evidence search

Heuermann has been behind bars for 10 months since his July, 2023 arrest

The remains of 11 people were found near Gilgo Beach between 1996-2011. 

Heuermann has been charged in the killings of four women. Prosecutors say Heuermann killed sex workers Melissa Berthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes. 

Court documents suggest Heuermann had hundreds of smart devices that he used to allegedly contact and research sex workers. 

