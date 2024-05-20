Police shot a man at a multi-million dollar home in Armonk, New York. Here's why officers were there.

ARMONK, N.Y. -- Some people in a wealthy New York community are feeling shock after police shot a man in their neighborhood.

It happened Monday afternoon in Armonk, in a neighborhood with multi-million dollar homes and very little crime.

Police said they were called to an 8,000-square-foot home on Hallock Place for a 78-year-old woman in need of medical assistance.

Man attacked officers with knife

Officers discovered a man in the home had two outstanding warrants as the woman was being removed by ambulance.

North Castle Police Chief Peter Simonsen said the man used a knife to attack officers as he was being detained and arrested.

One of the officers opened fire and shot the man twice.

"I really hope that the police officer is not injured too badly and that he can recover quickly and this is all a faint memory for him. It's just so unfortunate that it had to happen the way that it did, but he just came to the house trying to help," said Sabina Elias, a resident of Armonk.

A Westchester County crime scene van arrived to help process the scene. An outside agency will take over the investigation, since one of the local officers was involved.

The injured officer and alleged attacker are expected to survive.