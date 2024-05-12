First Alert Forecast: Mother's Day off to gloomy start in NYC, but weather will improve

Mother's Day forecast

CBS New York

Mother's Day is off to a gloomy and rainy start as showers move through Sunday morning. The weather will improve a little bit through the afternoon as conditions slowly dry out.

Still, clouds will hang around and temperatures remain cool. Highs will only be in the mid 50s, about 15 degrees below average. We'll see a few breaks of sun in the early evening if we're lucky.

Skies become partly cloudy tonight with overnight lows in the 40s - very chilly for May.

Forecast for the week ahead

Monday will bring a nice recovery as temperatures bounce back into the upper 60s and near 70! We can't rule out a spotty shower to the north, but it's just a mix of sun and clouds overall.

Tuesday will be even warmer ahead of our next rain risk in the evening and into Wednesday.

First Alert Weather maps